The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute has continued pre-dialogue consultations with various stakeholders.

On Friday September 13, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute held talks with the governors of the North Wet and South West regions as well as other high ranking personalities.

After the consultations, the Governor of the North West region Adolphe Lele LAfrique said he is anxious to get back to his region and begin preconsultations with the elite ahead of the dialogue scheduled for later this month.

On his part, the Governor of the South West region Bernard Okalia Bilai expressed satisfaction that the much-awaited dialogue is around the corner and issued a rallying cry to all forces of the region to seize the chance and puch for peace to return.

Governor Okalia Bilai said the South West region is an economic hub that has severely suffered from the crisis and it’s important not to miss this golden chance to push for peace to return.