The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will be in Bamenda this week for a mission to discuss and consolidate peace with the population of that of the country.

The Prime Minister is expected to start his working visit to the North West Region on Tuesday, October 5 when he arrives Bamenda.

The second day of his visit will be marked by a public meeting at the ceremonial ground at Commercial Avenue before a working session with stakeholders from Boyo Division on the follow up on the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

The next day, he will hold another follow up meeting with delegations from the other divisions of the North West Region, as well as representatives of transporters’ syndicate and trade unions, representatives of economic operators, women’s groups, youth groups and the Mbororo community.

The visit to the North West Region come two weeks after he carried out same mission to the South West Region where he came back with proposals from the various delegations.