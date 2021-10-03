› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute embarks on ‘peace mission’ to Bamenda

Published on 03.10.2021 at 22h14 by JournalduCameroun

Dion Ngute in Bamenda

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will be in Bamenda this week for a mission to discuss and consolidate peace with the population of that of the country.

The Prime Minister is expected to start his working visit to the North West Region on Tuesday, October 5 when he arrives Bamenda.

The second day of his visit will be marked by a public meeting at the ceremonial ground at Commercial Avenue before a working session with stakeholders from Boyo Division on the follow up on the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

The next day, he will hold another follow up meeting with delegations from the other divisions of the North West Region, as well as representatives of transporters’ syndicate and trade unions, representatives of economic operators, women’s groups, youth groups and the Mbororo community.

The visit to the North West Region come two weeks after he carried out same mission to the South West Region where he came back with proposals from the various delegations.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top