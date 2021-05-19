Politics › security

Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute in Buea to supervise destruction process of weapons seized from separatists

Published on 19.05.2021 at 09h20 by journal du Cameroun

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is in the chief town of the restive South West region of Cameroon to supervise the destruction process of weapons recovered from separatist fighters in the Anglophone regions pushing for the creation of an independent State of Ambazonia.

 

Earlier announced during the secuirty evaluation meeting that took place two weeks ago in Yaounde under the chairmanship of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, the destruction of weapons recovered from killed and repentant separatist fighters will take place this Wednesday May 19 in Buea.

Charged to supervise the destruction process of these weapons which include according to reports sophisticated ones is the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who arrived Buea yesterday Tuesday May 18 ahead of today’s operation.

The protest which began on a peaceful note in the two English speaking regions of the country went violent years ago with those fighting for a separate State of Ambazonia taking up arms.

To bring back peace in the regions, the Government created Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centres for repentant fighters.

A good number of them dropped down their arms to integrate the centres meanwhile defense and security forces recovered other weapons during operations in the regions.

