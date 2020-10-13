Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute inaugurates new nautical engines at PAD

Published on 13.10.2020 at 10h24 by journalduCameroun

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute this Tuesday October 13 chairs a ceremony to commission nautical engines recently acquired by the Port Authority of Douala in the Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to a press release signed by the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s office, Balungeli Confiance Ebune, the inauguration ceremony will begin at 11am.

Ahead of this ceremony, the Prime Minister, Head of Government arrived in Cameroon’s economic capital Monday October 12.

The new vessels acquired recently at over FCFA 5 billion will improve the performance of the Douala port and increase its attractiveness as well as its competitiveness.