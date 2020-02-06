Politics › politics

Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute on political, sports trip in South West Region

Published on 06.02.2020 at 13h22 by JournalduCameroun

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is in the South West Region of Cameroon, on a political and sports trip.

The Prime Minister was welcomed this morning in Tiko by some elite of the Region before visiting Mutengene and Limbe where he waent to take stock of the Limbe Omnisports stadium set to host matches of the CHAN in April.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to Buea where he also had a tour of  other infrastructure in the Region.

The tour is also political as the Prime Minister is about holding a rally at the Independence Square in Buea to campaign for the ruling CPDM party ahead of Sunday’s twin polls.

