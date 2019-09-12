Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute prepares ground work for National dialogue

The Prime Minister Head of government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has convened a meeting to brainstorm on the ground work for pre-dialogue consultations ahead of the Major National dialogue called up by the Head of State Paul Biya.

The meeting held yesterday in Yaounde involving members of government and other officials from the North West and South West regions.

According to reports, the Prime Minister instructed officials from the two English speaking regions to talk to regional governors. Governors on their part will be hinted on what to do as they will be responsible for sending invitations and conveying to Yaounde those who will be invited by the Prime Minister for consultations.

Reports further says the Prime Minister made available an e-mail address to be placed at the disposal of the public to get regional contributions.

During an unusual address to the nation last Tuesday September 10, 2019, President Paul Biya announced the holding of a major National dialogue to seek for lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis. To lead this dialogue, President Biya chose Prime Minister Head of government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.