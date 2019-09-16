The Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute will continue his series of consultations today with various actors ahead of the Major National Dialogue scheduled for later this month.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Secretary General of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, CPDM in his first audience today afternoon.

After the thirty-minute audience, he will grant another audience to the National Youth Council before rounding off the pre-dialogue consultation talks with the Union of Cameroonian Journalists.

The Prime Minister who has been consulting with the various actors ever since the Head of State announced the holding of a Major National Dialogue will continue his consultations tomorrow with political parties.