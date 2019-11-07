The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute will on Saturday November 9 preside over a ceremony in honour of victims of the Bafoussam landslide.

In a release signed by the Governor of the West Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, the ceremony will take place at 9am at the Bafoussam ceremonial ground.

He has thus invited the elite of the regions, parliamentarians, mayors and all stakeholders to mobilise and attend the ceremony to pay homage to the fallen.

Last week, the Head of State offered 200 million francs to victims of the landslide as a piece of land has been set aside to relocate those displaced as a result of the landslide.