Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute to receive volleyball lionesses tomorrow

On high instructions of the President of the Republic Paul Biya, the Prime Minister Head of government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will tomorrow receive Cameroon’s Volleyball lionesses in recognition to their continental victory.

The information is contained in a press release signed by the Director of Cabinet at the PM-s office Balungeli Confiance Ebune.

The reception to be accorded to the volleyball lionesses by PM Dion Ngute according to reports goes in line with the tradition in Cameroon that has to do with rewarding teams that won African championships.

The reception is equally in recognition to the girls’ volleyball prioress which has seen them retaining their title as African Volleyball Champions won at the 2017 edition in Yaounde.

Last Sunday July 14, 2019, Cameroon’s volleyball lionesses defeated Kenya 3 sets to 2 at the finals of the 2019 African Volleyball Championship in Cairo, Egypt.