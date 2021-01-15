The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will preside over the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship.

The competition officially opens tomorrow at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde with host nation Cameroon taking on Zimbabwe in the first game of the tournament.

The Head of State, Paul Biya who was expected to be part of the opening ceremony received FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Unity Palace on Friday, January as both men talked on the future of the game in Cameroon

All delegations from the teams taking part are already in Cameroon ahead of the tournament while last minute preparations are being done at the level of the various delegations to obtain accreditations