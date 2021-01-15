Sport › Football

Published on 15.01.2021 at 16h40 by JournalduCameroun

PM, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute presenting 2020 New Year wishes to Paul Biya (c) copyright

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will preside over the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship.

The competition officially opens tomorrow at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde with host nation Cameroon taking on Zimbabwe in the first game of the tournament.

The Head of State, Paul Biya who was expected to be part of the opening ceremony received FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Unity Palace on Friday, January  as both men talked on the future of the game in Cameroon

All delegations from the  teams taking part are already in Cameroon ahead of the tournament while last minute preparations are being done at the level of the various delegations to obtain accreditations

