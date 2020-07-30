Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute to represent Biya at online ECCAS summit

The Head of State Paul Biya will be represented at the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Economic Community of Cntral African States which holds by video conference today.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 means most meetings and summits are rather organised by video conference and the ECCAS summit is no exception to this.

Despite holding online, Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, will still be an absentee as has been the case in most summits in recent years-designating his Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to represent him.

Paul Biya, rather opted to retire to his residence in Mvomeka, South Region of Cameroon last weekend from where he has been running the country.

In prelude to today’s summit, the ordinary session of the Council of Minister of ECCAS held yesterday as they discussed the appropriation of institutional reform by the community’s bodies, institutions, member states and other stakeholders.