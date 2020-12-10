Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute to visit CHAN 2021 sites

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is expected to visit the various sites retained to host matches of the African Nations Championship which kicks off in January.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the various sites come after he held a coordination meeting with the various stakeholders at the Star Building to determine the level of preparedness for the competition.

The Minister of Sports an Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi went visiting some of the sites in Yaounde on Tuesday to ensure all the fine details are in place before the start of the competition in about four weeks.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF is set to take over all the sites from December 15 where their various teams will set up base before the tournament.

The African Nations Championship is set to hold from January 16 to February 7.