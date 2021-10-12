Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute visits Far North Region

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is set to visit the Far North Region of Cameroon on Wednesday, October 13.

Sources say the Prime Minister will be visiting the region to see the progress made in the recovery against the Haram atrocities in that part of the country.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Far North Region comes a few days after his visits to the South West and North West regions to present the actions implemented by the government two years after the Major National Dialogue.