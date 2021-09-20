› Politics

Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute visits SW Region

Published on 20.09.2021 at 15h03 by JournalduCameroun

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will be in the South West Region on Tuesday, September 19 for a working visit.

He will be received at the Mungo Bridge upon arrival by traditional rulers of the South West Region, and ushered into the Region as he heads to Buea.

The Primme Minister will be in Buea for the evaluation meeting of the Major National Dialogue which brings together major stakeholders which took part in the event two years ago.

The evaluation exercise comes in the heat of rising tensions in the troubled regions in recent weeks with dozens of soldiers killed recently in separate attacks carried out by armed separatist fighters.

