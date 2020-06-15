Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute voted 2019 ‘Man of the Year’

Prime Minister, Head of Government Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has been voted as the ‘2019 Man of the Year’ by readers of the Guardian Post Newspaper.

The Prime Minister was unveiled as the ‘2019 Man of the Year’ on Friday, June 12 during the 2019 Guardian Post Achievement Awards held in Yaounde.

The jury revealed, PM Dion Ngute received 73.88 percent of the votes cast by readers of the paper ahead of His Eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi who had 26.12 percent of the votes.

According to the jury, which was made up of renowned jurists and journalists drawn from both the private and public sectors, the readers chose the Prime Minister for his successful handling of the Major National Dialogue which paved the way for the granting of the Special Status for the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Accoring to readers of The Guardian Post, the Prime Minister was instrumental in bringing together Cameroonians of divergent views as well as ex separatist fighters to discus on the same table and chart the way forward for the country.

The 17 edition of the Guardian Post Achievement Awards also saw the handing over of prizes to Cameroonians who have distinguished themselves in various sectors, notably media, telecommunications, transport, finance social entrepreneurship…etc

Presiding over the award ceremony, the Publisher of the Guardian Post Newspaper Christian Ngah Mbipgo said the votes were cast in all transparency both online and by mail by readers of the papers with a competent jury counting the votes and compiling the list of winners.

He praised all those who emerged winners in the various categories while stressing the Guardian Post will continue to reward excellence through this initiative which he said has stood the test of time as well as other initiatives in the pipeline.