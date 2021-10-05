› Politics

Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute welcomed by gunshots in Bamenda

Published on 05.10.2021 at 16h25 by JournalduCameroun

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute was ‘welcomed’ into the North West Region by gunshots from armed separatist fighters.

The PM who arrived the North West Region early on Tuesday, October 5 was received by administrative and traditional authorities at Matazem, a locality at the entrance of the region.

After pleasantries and welcome message from the traditional rules, the PM is said to have taken the floor to déliver a speech when gunshots were heard from the nearby bushes and hills, sources said.

The gunshots forced the PM to cut short his speech as he was escorted into his vehicle as the convoy took off to the Ayaba Hotel in Bamenda where the PM is presently lodged.

There was no retaliatory shot from defence and security forces, sources say, adding that Bamenda has been heavily militarised.

Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will spend the week in the region where he is set to meet with delegations from the various regions to discuss on the implementations of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Bamenda comes just about two weeks after he was in Buea to meet the population to discuss on the implementations of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

 

 

 

 

