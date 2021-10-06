Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute’s ‘independence’ blunder causes stir

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute raised eyebrows in Bamenda on Tuesday, October 6 when he (mis)used the most cherished ‘independence’ word of the Ambazonia separatist movements.

Addressing a group of journalists after arriving Bamenda late on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said made some remarks which have since give roop for various interpretations by both separatists and those loyal to the government.

“A lot has been done, that is why the President (of Cameroon, Paul Biya) sent me to come, to tell you its is time, it is time that we regain our territory, we regain our independe… we regain our, our, our, sovere..(ignty), our dignity,” the Prime Minister said in a video that has since been cropped and virally shared online.

However, sources close within the Prime Minister’s entourage said, the PM was rather calling on the population, to emancipate themselves and gain their independence from separatists who have held them hostage for five years.

On their part, separatists activists say the blunder is testament to the fact that even the Prime Minister believes in their quest for independence.

According to frontline separatist activit, Mark Bareta, it was a freudian slip from the Prime Minister, betraying his feelings towards the separatist course.