Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute’s peace charm yielding fruits

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has again proven why he is President Paul Biya’s go-to man in seeking peace in the North West and South West Regions.

In Bamenda with a message of peace for the population of the North West Region, the Prime Minister has been frank, open and ready to respond to every worry posed by the media or the public.

It is in this frankness that he revealed the government has continued to dialogue with all parties even after the end of the Major National Dialogue 2019.

His point was buttressed by the Rapporteur of the Major National Dialogue, Felix Mbayu who said government has kept an open door policy since the Major National Dialogue and made several concessions though separatists have remained camped on their position of independence.

Like in Buea weeks ago, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in his characteristic humble manner has been explaining to the population of the North West Region what the government has done and what it is planning to do in the immediate and long term.

It is in that light that he revealed works are set to resume in the weeks ahead on the Bamenda-Babadjou road as well as works on the ring road which are set to take off soon after clearance from the world Bank.

In presenting the achievements and projections, the Prime Minister called on the population to embrace the path to peace in order to make the North West Region that eldorado which it used to be.

The Prime Minister’s charm is sweeping across the region and this could be seen in the romance with the population that has come out massively to listen to him.

Even those still left in the bushes are listening and the 13 who dropped their weapons on Tuesday, are just the early fruits of the Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute’s magic…all done in humility. Expect more fighters to drop their weapons before he leaves the region this weekend.

The gifts from the traditional rulers of the North West region to the Prime Minister last Wednesday in Bamenda was a telling sign of acceptance of the PM’s peace message.

As a true ambassador and crusader for peace, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has touched all fabrics in the North West Region, appealing to mothers to play their roles in bringing back peace, tasking youth of the region to turn their back to evil and calling on the elite to be examplary and set the pace for others to follow.

Before leaving the north West Region, the Prime Minister’s methods must have made huge gainsnot only in the region’s quest to embrace peace but for the nation as a whole.