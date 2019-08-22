Cameroon: PM inaugurates National Command Centre for Video Surveillance

The Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has officially inaugurated Cameroon’s National Command Centre for Video Surveillance constructed at the new administrative neighbourhood in Etoudi, Yaounde.
The monitoring centre aimed at reinforcing the security of people and goods across the National territory will coordinate some two thousand video surveillance already installed at the centre.
According to reports, five thousand other video surveillances will be installed in the months ahead to ensure effective coverage over Cameroon’s ten regions.
In 2014, a pilot phase of the video surveillance was launched with some 70 cameras installed.