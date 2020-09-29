Business › Finances

Happening now

Cameroon: PM lays foundation stone for BEAC branch in Ebolowa, South region

Published on 29.09.2020 at 16h10 by journalduCameroun

PM Dion Ngute lays foundation stone for BEAC Ebolowa branch 29/09/20(c) copyright

The Bank of Central African States, BEAC will soon have a branch in Cameroon’s South regional capital, Ebolowa which shares boundaries with three other countries of the Central African sub-region.

The ceremony to implant the foundation stone took place Tuesday September 29 and was presided at by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on behalf of the Head of State, Paul Biya.

The three-storey structure to be erected in twenty-four months on a surface area of 9,144 square metres is previewed to be equipped with a modern filtering system to protect it from moisture common to the wet equatorial climate of the South region.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Dion Ngute indicated that the construction of this BEAC branch in Ebolowa will help decongest the collection of economic and monetary data and enable a better control of micro finance structures in the town and boost the local economy.

He added that the presence of the branch will help create jobs for the local population and provide openings for businesses.

Besides that, the branch will facilitate cross border business transactions between Cameroon and other CEMAC countries with whom Ebolowa shares boundaries, including Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Congo.

With this branch under construction in Ebolowa, BEAC counts seven representations in Cameroon.

 

 

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top