Cameroon: PM reassures parliament on project execution in Anglophone regions

Joseph Dion Ngute in a plenary sitting at the National Assembly on Friday April 5, 2019 outlined the measures taken by the government to ensure the execution of Public investment projects in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute for the very first time since his appointment as Prime Minister responded to questions at the National Assembly, notably the question on the execution of public investment projects as asked by Hon. Daniel Ngalle Etongo.

More than 90% of public investment projects in the two Anglophone speaking regions of Cameroon are reported not to have been realized as such, Hon. Daniel Ngalle enquired on the measures put in place by the Government to ensure their execution.

Joseph Dion Ngute in response gave figures to show proves of the fact that the State always gives out more funds for the execution of public investment projects in both regions.

He equally said public investment projects for 2016-2017 will be pushed on to 2020, insisting the General Treasury in each region will ensure the availability of funds for the project.

Last but not the least, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said special steps had been taken to ensure the security of executing firms, their equipment as well as their personnel.