Cameroon: PM represents Biya at funeral ceremony of massacred Kumba kids

Published on 05.11.2020 at 11h24 by journal du Cameroun

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is in Kumba where he is expected to represent the Head of State at the official funeral ceremony organised in honour of the seven kids brutally murdered recently in a school in Kumba.

The Head of Government arrived the South West region ahead of today’s funeral ceremony Wednesday November 4 with a host of Government Ministers.

He will personally represent Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya at the official burial ceremony of the seven children who were murdered at the Mother Francisca Bilingual International Academy, Kumba last October 24 by unidentified gunmen.

After images and videos of the attack went viral, the Prime Minister held an express inter-ministerial meeting after which the Minister of Territorial Administration was dispatched to Kumba.

Few days ago, the same Minister led an inter-ministerial delegation to the region to comfort the families of victims and present the Head of State’s support.

