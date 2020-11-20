Cameroon: PM wants security at entry points intensified to prevent importation of new COVID-19 cases

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has instructed the intensification of anti-COVID-19 barrier measures at the country’s airports and other entry points to check the importation of new cases.

He gave the instruction to the Minister of Transport and airport authorities in the country this Friday November 20 during an inter-ministerial committee meeting to monitor Government response strategy against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Focus was on reviewing anti-COVID-19 barrier measures put in place by Cameroon at the country’s airports and other entry points to prevent the importation of new cases amid a second wave of the pandemic witnessed across the globe.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Dion Ngute tasked the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe to ensure the strict application of barrier measures at all entry points.

This meeting held after weeks of breaks comes at a time when the country recorded new cases in Bafoussam, West region and Douala, Littoral region.

According to figures communicated by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda during the inter-Ministerial meeting, the country counts about five hundred active cases with a 95% recovery rate.

He added despite the resurgence of cases in Bafoussam and Douala, the COVID-19 curve in Cameroon is still slanting downward.