Cameroon: PM’s envoy condoles with family of brutally murdered Confort Tumassang

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has through his emissary to the Tumassang family reiterated Government’s determination to track and punish the killers of their daughter, Confort Tumassang.

Under the behest of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, his Director of Cabinet, Balungueli Confiance Ebune Tuesday August 18 paid a condolence visit to the family of Confort Tumassang, slaughtered by suspected Ambazonia fighters last week in Muyuka, South West region of Cameroon.

Speaking during the visit, Confiance Ebune presented the PM’s condolence and that of the Government and reassured the mother of late Confort Tumassang on Government’s determination to track down those responsible for her death.

He and his delegation made up of South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai and Fako Senior Divisional Officer, Emmanuel Engamba were then led to the place where Confort was buried Saturday August 15, in the family compound in the Makanga neighbourhood.

“The Prime Minister despatched me to come and pay his condolences to the family after the gruesome murder of this 32-year-old Comfort Ntumassang. He was touched, not only as Head of Government, but as a father after seeing the images of the brutal killing.

“I came with a message of condolence and also an encouragement to the administrative authorities and the forces of law and order who are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the security of this place,” PM’s envoy, Confiance Ebune said.

The mother of the late woman told the delegation the day following the burial of her daughter, separatist fighters came to the compound, threatening to bring down the house because they had defiled their orders by burrying her in Muyuka.

But as the 62-year-old told the Government officials, she is not moving an inch, tired of running helter skelter, she prefers to be burnt together with her house.