Cameroon poised for landmark projects in 2020

Cameroon is poised to launch large second-generation projects in 2020 with an eye on economic prosperity, according to the Minister of Economy, Planning and Territorial Development, Louis Paul Motaze.“In the context of strengthening good governance and transparency in the management of public finance, the government is working to inform all economic actors on the projects funded by the Public Investment Budget (BIP), through the various media and means of communication,” he said, while launching the Public Investment Budget for 2018.

The 2018 PIB focuses on the finalization and commissioning of large first-generation projects and ongoing projects.

It should make it possible to play quickly the role that is expected of them, to allow the private sector to take over from the state in terms of investment.