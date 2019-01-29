Cameroon: Police arrest Kamto in Douala

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Mauric Kamto was on Monday January 28 arrested by security forces in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala.

He was arrested in Douala after security forces circled the residence of one of his close aids, Albert Dzongang, where he was found at the time.

Alongside Albert Dzongang, Maurice Kamto was taken straight to the judicial police in Bonanjo, Douala where they spent the night.

Other bigwigs of his party have equally been arrested notably, the treasurer Alain Fogue who has been detained at the judicial police in Yaounde as well as singer/activist Valsero and Kamto’s campaign manager Paul Eric Kingue.

Michelle Ndoki and Celestin Djamen who were both in hospital under treatment following their injuries last weekedn were all taken off their sick beds to a police station.

All these arrests add to the over 100 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement arrested on Saturday January 26 as they went on the streets to protest against what they call “electoral hold up” as well as the government’s failure to solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.