Cameroon: Police arrests burglar suspected to have rubbed Bafoussam city council

The police have reportedly arrested a 21-year old man suspected to have rubbed the Bafoussam City Council in the West region of Cameroon last month, taking away several millions of CFA frs.

According to reports, the young man identified as Elvis Mbia was arrested by elements of the Bafoussam N°1 Research Brigade on October 12, 2019 in Bafoussam, following a verbal assault with his father over money issues.

Security reports say after his arrest, the sum of 3,391,000 CFA frs plus a receipt of communal transactions, packets of Indian helm and cocaine were discovered in his bag, raising an alarm on the robbery at the Bafoussam City Council some days ago.

On the night of September 28 breaking 29, thieves are reported to have broken into the Bafoussam City Council, taking away several millions of CFA frs.

Investigations to track down the supposed rubbers started on the 29 of September, 2019 and some reports say the arrest of Elvis Mbia could go a long way in tracking down all those involved in the burglary.

The young man is presently on detention in Bafoussam meanwhile investigations into the robbery continue.

Reports say this is the third time the Bafoussam City Council is rubbed this year.