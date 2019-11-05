Cameroon: Police arrests Over 200 suspected criminals in North region

Over 200 suspected criminals involved in kidnappings for ransoms and theft in the North region of Cameroon have been reportedly intercepted by the North regional branch of the National Gendarmerie.

According to reports, the suspected bandits specialised in the theft of livestock and kidnappings for ransoms were intercepted by the National Gendarmerie patrol during one of its special operations to combat insecurity in that part of the country.

Going by Col David Nyong Fray, Commander of the troops, the exercise was made successful thanks to the role played by the population of the area, who constantly supplied them with useful information on the criminals’ moves.

The over 200 suspected criminals are presently under police custody for questioning.

Reports say they have for long traumatised the peace and stability of the people of the North region with their numerous criminal acts.