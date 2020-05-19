Cameroon: Police inspector accused of raping 18-year old pregnant girl in Bandjoun

Investigations have reportedly been opened into an alleged rape on an 18-year-old pregnant girl by a police inspector working at the Bandjoun special brigade in the West region of Cameroon.

Jean Yves Asso, Police inspector working at the Bandjoun special brigade is accused of having raped Messado Joyce, an 18-year old pregnant girl in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon last Saturday May 16.

According to a complaint filed by the father of the victim, police inspector Jean Yves Asso picked up his daughter Saturday May 16 in the evening in Bandjoun with the motive that she was not in possession of her identity card.

When they got to the gate of the police station, the complaint reads that he forcefully took her to Bafoussam, a neighbouring town to Bandjoun in the West region where he allegedly raped her without protecting himself despite pleas from the pregnant girl’s friends and his colleague.

When he was done, Jean Yves Asso is said to have drove back and dropped the girl where he picked her up.

In the complaint, the father of Joyce Messado says since then, his pregnant daughter has been having stomach pains.

Reports have it that after he filed the complaint, an investigation was opened to determine whether or not Jean Yves Asso is guilty.