Cameroon: Police officer killed in Bamenda

A policeman was on Monday January 28 killed in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon by unidentified gunmen, sources have said.

Police Inspector Joseph Ngunde Itabi, body guard of the President of the Bamenda Court of First Instance was killed in Bamenda in a day which was marked by heavy fighting between security forces and armed separatist fighters in the city.

The shootings in Bamenda have raged on into Tuesday as most residents have remained indoors since morning with several trucks of soldiers arriving for back up.

Heavy shooting has equally been reported in Bafut for the second consecutive day as soldiers battle suspected separatist fighters in the locality.