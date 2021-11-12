Cameroon: Police officer allegedly shots dead seven-year-old in Bamenda

A seven-year-old girl identified as Brandy Tataw is reported to have been shot dead this Friday November 12 in Bamenda, capital city of the restive North West region of Cameroon.

The population of Bamenda in Cameroon’s North West region is yet to recover from shooting to death of a seven-year-old pupil this Friday afternoon by a police officer on duty in Bamenda.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the little girl was returning from school when she was trapped in an altercation between a police officer and a running vehicle around New Road Nkwen. The police officer is said to have fired shots at the running vehicle but unfortunately missed his target and one of the bullets hit the pupil who died instantly.

By the time of this report, the population was carrying the dead infant to the governor‘s office as the where about of the perpetrator remains unknown.

This incident comes close to a month after a similar one happened in Buea. A 6-year-old pupil identified as Carolaise Enondialle was shot dead by a military man on duty on her way to school.