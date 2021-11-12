Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Police officer allegedly shots dead seven-year-old in Bamenda

Published on 12.11.2021 at 14h12 by journal du Cameroun

Angry ppulation carrying late Brandy's corpse to the Governor's office (c) copyright

A seven-year-old girl identified as Brandy Tataw is reported to have been shot dead this Friday November 12 in Bamenda, capital city of the restive North West region of Cameroon.

The population of Bamenda in Cameroon’s North West region is yet to recover from shooting to death of a seven-year-old pupil this Friday afternoon by a police officer on duty in Bamenda.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the little girl was returning from school when she was trapped in an altercation between a police officer and a running vehicle around New Road Nkwen. The police officer is said to have fired shots at the running vehicle but unfortunately missed his target and one of the bullets hit the pupil who died instantly.

By the time of this report, the population was carrying the dead infant to the governor‘s office as the where about of the perpetrator remains unknown.

This incident comes close to a month after a similar one happened in Buea. A 6-year-old pupil identified as Carolaise Enondialle was shot dead by a military man on duty on her way to school.

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top