Cameroon: Police Officer beheaded in Bamenda

A police officer was beheaded on Sunday Occtober 20 in Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon as the crisis continues to worsen.

The head of police officer Nwana was dropped on Sunday evening around the Ngeng junction in Bamenda by two armed men on a bike who drove off, sources said.

Reports say the head had a lot of wounds on them indicating the police officer could have been severely tortured before he was beheaded.

The situation forced residents in the neighbourhood to shut down early as security forces stormed the area firing shots as they launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators.