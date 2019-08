A police officer was killed on Thursday evening between Bali and Bamenda by unidentified gunmen during an ambush, sources have said.

Ngala Elvis Tantoh of the Rapid Intervention Unit was killed in an ambush laid by separatist fighters just after Bali as the security forces were retreating from a patrol in Bali, sources said.

The team fell on an ambush at a check point set up by the armed men as the victim was seriously wounded on the head before giving up the ghost later in the hospital.