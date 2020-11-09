Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Police Officer risks own life to rescue suspect

Published on 09.11.2020 at 03h11 by JournalduCameroun

A police officer has been receiving plaudits from social media users after footage emerged of him risking his own life to safe that of a suspect who was about being lynched by an angry mob in Edea.

A video footage has been making rounds showing the police officer taking blows in an attempt to rescue the suspect who was about to be lynched by an angry crowd that accused him of attempting to steal a motorbike.

The mammoth crowd did not dissuade the police officer who got in, got blows from the crowd and his uniform completely soiled all in his attempt to safe the life of the suspect as he stressed jungle justice is not accept. This act has drawn the police officer several praises from social media users who have described him as brave and committed to his job.

