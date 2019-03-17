Cameroon: Police officer ‘roasted alive’ by Ambazonia fighters in Bamenda

Published on 17.03.2019 at 19h00 by Journalducameroun

A police officer was on Saturday March 16 burnt alive in Bamenda by suspected armed separatist, sources have confirmed.

Sources say police officer Tidike Joel was rounded off in the Alabukam neighbourhood by suspected separatist fighters who then poured fuel on his body before setting him ablaze.

Security officers could only arrive late when the corpse of the policeman had been dumbed at the roadside.

The incident sparked a shootings in the neighbourhood as security forces hunted down the suspected separatists fighters forcing residents to remain indoors.

The late Police offficer Tidike Joel hails from the Adamawa region and graduated from the Police College in 2000.