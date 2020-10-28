Cameroon: Pope Francis condemns Kumba kids massacre

Pope Francis has condemned the barbaric killing of kids in a school in the Fiango neighbourhood in Kumba, Meme Division of the South West region of Cameroon.

Speaking at the end of his weekly general audience Wednesday October 28, the Pope described the killing as cruel and insane, and prayed for God to comfort the families affected and Cameroon as a whole.

« I unite myself to the pain of the families of students barbarically killed in Kumba, Cameroon… » the prelate said

“I feel great dismay for such a cruel and senseless act, which ripped life off innocent kids while they were following their lessons in school… »

“May God illuminates hearts so that similar acts are never again repeated and so that the troubled North West and South West regions of the country may finally regain peace… »

“I wish guns are silent so that the safety and security of all may be guaranteed, alongside the right for all young people to an education and a future”.

Last Saturday October 24, a group of armed men stormed the Mother Francisca International Academy Kumba, killed seven children and injured thirteen.