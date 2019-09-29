Cameroon: Pope Francis reacts to Major National Dialogue

Pope Francis has called for prayers as the Major National Dialogue opens in Cameroon on Monday September 30.

In a message released on Sunday, the sovereign pontiff called on all to pray so that the event could seek peace and a lasting solution to the crisis in the country.

“Tomorrow, Monday September 30, there will begin in Cameroon a meeting of National Dialogue, to look for a solution to the difficult crisis which, for some years now, have affected the country. Uniting myself with the suffering and hope of the beloved people of Cameroon, I invite everyone to pray so that such a dialogue maybe be fruitful and lead to true and lasting peace for the benefit of all. May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede for us,” Pope Francis said in a statement released by the Vatican.

The Major National Dialogue will run from September 30 to October 4 at the Conference Centre in Yaounde.