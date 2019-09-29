› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Pope Francis reacts to Major National Dialogue

Published on 29.09.2019 at 22h45 by JournalduCameroun

Pope Francis and President Biya discussing at the Vatican, March 2017 (c)All rights reserved

Pope Francis has called for prayers as the Major National Dialogue opens in Cameroon on Monday September 30.

In a message released on Sunday, the sovereign pontiff called on all to pray so that the event could seek peace and a lasting solution to the crisis in the country.

“Tomorrow, Monday September 30, there will begin in Cameroon a meeting of National Dialogue, to look for a solution to the difficult crisis which, for some years now, have affected the country. Uniting myself with the suffering and hope of the beloved people of Cameroon, I invite everyone to pray so that such a dialogue maybe be fruitful and lead to true and lasting peace for the benefit of all. May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede for us,” Pope Francis said in a statement released by the Vatican.

The Major National Dialogue will run from September 30 to October 4 at the Conference Centre in Yaounde.

Tags : | |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top