Cameroon: Pope prays at Easter mass for resolution of Anglophone crisis

Pope Francis has prayed for the resolution of the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon as he delivered his traditional Easter Urbi et Orbi address.

Praying for conflict zones in the world during his traditional Easter message delivered from the St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis called on citizens of the world to be “builders of bridges, not walls” and to end “the roar of arms,” in conflict zones and the rest of the world.

Earlier in February, the Vatican offered its services to help mediate in the conflict in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon during an audience granted by the by the Secretary in charge of Relations with State at the Vatican Mgr Paul Richard Gallagher to the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Vatican said it was deeply concerned with the situation in Cameroon and is ready to help the country seek a lasting solution to the crisis.

The audience that lasted for 45 minutes also saw both men discuss the relations between the two states as the Vatican promised to continue to help Cameroon in the sector of education.