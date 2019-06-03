Cameroon: Popular blogger Paul Chouta appears in court today

Cameroon’s popular blogger Paul Chouta, arrested by elements of the Judicial Police in Yaounde Tuesday, May 28, 2019 will appear at the Yaounde Court of First Instance today June 3, 2019.

Reportedly arrested due to a complaint filed by Cameroonian writer Calixthe Beyala for defamation, the web journalist has been in detention for close to a week today.

Paul Chouta, who is close to the Cameroon Renaissance Movement of Maurice Kamto has always been at the centre of controvesy for his critical stance against the regime in place. He was summoned at the Judicial Police in Douala last year for questioning but was let go.