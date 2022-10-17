Cameroon : Port of Kribi Connects to Commonwealth Companies

The Port of Kribi , through its General Manager Patrick Melom, and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Lord Jonathan Marland, sealed a partnership agreement on October 10th 2022.

The Port of Kribi and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council are now linked. This is thanks to a partnership agreement signed between the two entities on October 10 last. The agreement which serves as membership of the PAK within this organization, will allow it to sell itself in the business world of the Commonwealth as well as to take part in important meetings to promote investments in the port.

“Through this partnership, Cweic will accompany PAK in its strategic vision to become a regional hub of reference in the Gulf of Guinea by connecting PAK with senior government officials and business leaders in its Commonwealth network,” said the structure headed by Patrick Mélom. The latter specifies that they “will connect us to business leaders who will be interested in investing in the port“.

The partnership augurs promising prospects for the PAK. Already, at the time of the signing of the agreement, Cweic’s partners were planning to explore the possibilities of investing in Cameroon. Not to mention the fact that Cweic which is a non-profit trade organisation mandated by the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment in its 56 member countries, has an important network of companies operating in the industrial and petroleum sectors, finance, import-export … among them are Afreximbank; City of London Corporation; Equity Group Holdings; Algo fuels LTD; Gold Coast Refiner among others who will be able to either invest or collaborate with the port authority.