Cameroon/PPRD-NW/SW: Donga Mantung SDO wants works to begin in Division

Published on 04.08.2020 at 12h29 by journalduCameroun

Houses destroyed in the course of the Anglophone crisis (c) copyright

The Senior Divisional Officer for Donga Mantung in the North West region of Cameroon has expressed the wish to see the reconstruction process of the crisis-thorn Anglophone regions of Cameroon begin with his Administrative unit on the basis that his people are peaceful.

Dr Dooh Simone Nkwenti made his wish known during a meeting to evaluate the security situation in Nwa sub-division, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon Monday August 4.

Speaking at the meeting the administrative authority revealed that North West regional officials unanimously agreed during a come together in Bamenda, that the implementation of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West regions should start with Donga Mantung because they are peaceful people.

He added that those from Donga Mantung who are still in the bushes are not many and called on them (separatist) to repent before it is too late.

Talking about Nwa security situation, the SDO said the sub-division is not a conquered area for secessionists.

The Sub-division is considered as one of the hardest-hit by the Anglophone crisis in the Donga Mantung as many are reported to have ran away to take refuge in Nkambe or neighbouring Nigeria.

 

