Cameroon: Pregnant woman dies due to lack of medical attention in FN region

A pregnant lady has been reported dead in the Kaele District hospital in the Mayo Kani Division, Far North region of Cameroon due to lack of medical attention by the staff on duty, sources have confirmed.

Identified as Widiba, the 38-year old lady is said to have arrived the Kaele District hospital in labour pains at the weekend. Sources say the only two medical staff who exercise in that hospital were both absent.

Since the lady could not be attended to, reports say she finally succumbed to the labour pains with her unborn child.

As of now, no official information has been published yet on this affair.