Cameroon: Pregnant Woman Murders Husband With Cutlass 

Tired of being beaten by her husband, the spouse decided to take revenge by surprising her husband by butchering him.

The town of Touboro in the Mayo-Rey division in the North region was under terror on June 29th. In the early morning of this day, cries and tears disturb one of the neighborhoods of the town. Fairly regular event knowing the house from which it warns. The inhabitants of the neighborhood as reported by the daily gazette, The Guardian Post, say that very often, from this house, tears surface due to the physical violence that the man of the house exerts on his wife. And so it is the cries of the lady that are constantly heard. But this Wednesday, it’s something else entirely. Although it cries, it is rather that of the husband.

Inhabitants of the neighborhood say that the wife because of vengeance used a cutlass and would have killed her husband. The latter just succumbed to these injuries. The family explains that the day before, the couple had a violent quarrel and the wife, explaining herself to the police, said she had murdered her husband under the effect of anger because he had already taken the habit of raising his hand ob her repeatedly.

She was arrested by security forces where she is staying while the investigation continues. And the body of the deceased was returned to his family.