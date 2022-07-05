Cameroon-Presbyterian Church: Christians Accuse Pastors Of Theft and Corruption 

It is with the help of the placards and whistles that they protested last Sunday preventing the pastor from preaching.

Signs read We don’t want you Reverend Mary Wose and Reverend Vetin Tambi in Presbyterian Church Kumba. On other placards, it is written, we are tired of Reverend Mary Wose and Reverend Vetin Tambi and their corrupt pastoral work in Kumba Presbyterian Church. It was with the help of these communication tools that members of the Kumba Presbyterian Church parish uttered their dissatisfaction last Sunday, July 03, 2022.

Gathered in the chapel, they decided to point out their fed up regarding the behaviour they consider unworthy of their spiritual leaders. A discontent manifested when the message of the day was about to be delivered. The parish pastor and assistant pastor, Reverend Mary Wose Nduma and Reverand Vetin Tambi are accused of corruption. The christians are asking that those who do not honour the church and do not respect the principles enacted by the Bible be assigned elsewhere.

The demonstration, which was characterized by whistles and vuvuzelas, quickly turned into a commotion causing great disorder within the chapel. This led to the intervention of the security forces and the Divisional officer of Kumba, Ali Enugu. They tried to calm down the situation without, however, calming the anger of the protesters. Others have gone so far as to block certain entrances to the chapel by putting up posters that say, we do not want chieves, corruptors and embezzlers at the Kumba Presbyterian Church or even Tambi Veteran, you must go.