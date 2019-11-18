Cameroon: Presbyterian Church elects Moderator today

› Life

Published on 18.11.2019 at 12h24 by JournalduCameroun

The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon will elect new leaders today to pilot the affairs of the church for the next five years.

The 50th  Synod is meeting today in Buea with over 150 delegates from the country and the diaspora(notably South Africa and the United States of America) as they debate on the fate of the church. The delegates are expected to discuss and assess the running of the church for the past five years before a new era is ushered in.

The incumbent Moderator Rt. Reverend Samuel Fonki will stand re-election against the Reverend Jones Ayuk Ebot of the Presbyterian Church Bonaberi.

For the post of Synod clerk, the Reverend Abia Hans Miki abia will be up against the Reverend Hans Ngwa.

 

