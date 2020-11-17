Cameroon: Presbyterian Church Pastor, wife die in road accident in Ebolowa

A pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon and the wife have been killed by huge wood logs which fell off from a logging truck in Ebolowa, South region.

According to reports, the incident occurred Monday November 16 in the locality of Asso’o Seng on the Ebolowa-Ambam road in the South region of Cameroon.

The pastor was on his bike with the wife on their way to their house when two wood logs fell off from a passing logging truck and hit the couple who died on the spot.

The accident is said to have provoked the furry of the population of Asso’o Seng who stormed the scene recalling the decree which prohibits heavy duty trucks from circulating before 10pm.

They hindered security forces of the South regional Legion Gendarmerie from carryout their report on the accident and were stopped after long negotiations with the General prosecutor.

Officials of the Presbyterian Church who came to the scene, the family of the victims and the population present demanded the company in charge of the wood logs take care of the eight orphans left behind.

It is then that the bodies were transported to the Mortuary of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital and meetings scheduled between the parties involved.