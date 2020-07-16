Cameroon: President Biya appoints Daniel Urbain Ndongo as new Director of IRIC

Life › Education

Published on 16.07.2020 at 17h41 by journalduCameroun

Entrance to IRIC, Obili neighbourhood, Yaounde (c)copyright

Daniel Urbain Ndongo, Minister plenipotentiary is the new Director of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon, IRIC.

He was appointed Thursday July 16 by Presidential decree.

He replaces Salomon Eheth, appointed Ambassador to the UN in Geneva on July 3, 2020.

The New Director of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon, IRIC, worked for long at the Presidency of the Republic in the capacity of Minister plenipotentiary.

He equally occupied the post of Head of Division of the International Cooperation of African Synergies against HIV AIDS.

