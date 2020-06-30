› Politics

Cameroon: President Biya appoints new Ambassador to France

Published on 30.06.2020 at 17h47 by journalduCameroun

Andre Ekoumou Magnus is the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cameroon to the Republic of France.

He was appointed by Presidential degree Tuesday June 30, in replacement of Alfred Nguini, recently called back to Cameroon, a year and a few months after his appointment.

The former Ambassador, Alfred Nguini was appointed in March 2019.

News of Andre Ekoumou’s appointment as Cameroon’s Ambassador to France had filtered for over a month today and later reported as fake by some press men until it was confirmed this Tuesday June 30 as read over State radio 5pm news.

The new ambassador was before today’s appointment charge de mission at the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon.

 

