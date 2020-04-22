Cameroon: President Biya cancels Labour Day, National Unity Day celebrations due to COVID-19

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has cancelled this year’s celebrations of the National Unity Day and the Labour Day that were supposed to hold on the 20th and 1st of May respectively because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The information is contained in a release signed by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinang Ngoh Ngoh and made public this Wednesday evening.

According to the release, President Paul Biya decided to cancel this year’s celebrations of the National Unity Day and that of the Labour Day because of the need to respect the social distacing barrier measure against the killer pandemic, the Coronavirus, a measure that would be difficult to respect given that celebrations include a parade.

This decision comes a day after the theme of this year’s edition of the National Unity Day was communicated by the Minister of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo to various secuirity officials in the country.

The theme with a focus on the killer pandemic read ” United against the COVID-19 pandemic to resolutely steer Cameroon on the path of resilience, peace,stability and economic development.”