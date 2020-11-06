Cameroon: President Biya clocks 38 years in office

Today November 6 marks 38 years since Paul Biya took office as the second President of the Republic of Cameroon and two years since he began his new seven-year Presidential mandate.

This classifies him among the longest serving leaders in the World.

Supporters of his party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM will celebrate this day without the usual fanfare that characterised previous anniversaries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Paul Biya’s 38 years in power have been marked by a number of achievement and challenges including the different crisis which the country have been facing.

From insecurity in the Far North region as a result of Boko Haram attacks to the crisis in the North West and South West regions as well as post electoral crisis, pundits are of the opinion that the 87-year-old Head of State is facing one of the biggest challenges since his accession to power.

Of the above mentioned crisis, that in the Anglophone regions remains the most disturbing one with increased attacks on schools and children.

Despite measures taken by the Government to bring back peace to those troubled regions, the situation seems to be worsening.

As President Biya celebrates this 38th year in power and still counting, many hope for better days ahead.